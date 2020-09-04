Calendar, 9-4 Friday

EVENTS
Cirque Italia Water Circus: Gateway Mall — 7:30 p.m. Tickets required; kids free with adult ticket purchase, northeast parking lot, 6100 O St. Tickets: rb.gy/gjnnak or 941-704-8572.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, 4100 N. 84th St.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boombox Social: DJ Furashi — 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 6 p.m. Friday. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Bert and Scott; 6 p.m. Saturday, Boom Eatery; 7 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates, outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 7 p.m. Comedian John DeBoer, $20; 9:30 p.m. movie ("Tommy Boy"), wine and snacks, $15, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
LIVESTREAM
Capital Jazz Society: The Lightning Bugs — 8 p.m. Livestreamed from Chez SoDo. Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 4:45 and 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15, and 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART GALLERIES
Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Outside": Featuring Sheila Downey, Linda Hatfield, Sammy Lynn, Lonell Nellessen, Patsy Smith and Bruce Thiel, 719 P St.
County-City Exhibition — 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — 4 p.m. Julie Childers, paint on canvas, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Spirit," by Meghan Stratman, paper collages; Brook Taylor, metal; Vonni Sparks, paintings, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art & Muchacho's Food Truck — 5-8 p.m. Kat Wiese, Shelby Freehling, Jenny Kruger, Keith Jacobshagen, Dan Howard, Aaron Holz, Chad M. Olsen, Ernest Ochsner and Hal Holoun, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 5:30 p.m. Joe Cunningham, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lux Center — 5 p.m. "Shortage," West gallery; "Unfounded," Bri Murphy, East gallery; "Wooed by Wood," print collection; "Step Up LNK," Wake Gallery"; "Fresh Air," Community Gallery, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-9 p.m. Artist Studio "Open House"; 7 p.m. Livestreaming with a variety of Noyes artists on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Lori Thomas, paintings are collages, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-7 p.m. "Person of Interest," exhibition of portraiture; Also create your own masked self-portraits, #SelfiesAtSheldo, 12th and R streets.
Tugboat Gallery — 6-9 p.m. GAWK: Downtown window walk, pandemic-inspired walk showcasing art in windows, 116 N. 14th St.
