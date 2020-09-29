Calendar, 9-30 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
"At Wit's End": Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Boombox Social: Brunch and Larry Mitchel — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5, lower level, 201 N. 8th St.
Hub & Soul music series — Thursday. 5:30 p.m. Will Hutchison; 6:45 p.m. Kris Lager Band. Food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
James Arthur Vineyards: Tom Roth and Bill Chrastil solo sets — 5 p.m. Saturday. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Jonathan Leach — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, live band, $1 hot dogs, 201 N. Seventh St.
Screamers: Dinner and comedy show — 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. Show featuring comedian and impressionist Kier, $30, 803 Q St.
SIP Wine Festival — 4-10 p.m. Friday; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, including live music, Nebraska wine, hard cider, craft beer and spirits, tastings, interactive educational sessions, food, artisan and craft vendors, fall activities and more, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. More information: Facebook.com/sipnebraska.
UNL Opera: "The Cunning Little Vixen" — 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Bring your own chair, blanket or stand, outdoor seating, north patio, masks and social distancing, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
LIVESTREAM CONCERTS
Capital Jazz Society First Friday series: Jim Williamson Quartet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed from Chez SoDo. Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Lincoln Calling digital music festival — Thursday-Saturday, three stages, 40 bands, art and wellness education sessions, free, must register: Eventbrite.com/e/lincoln-calling-2020-tickets-117194510937.
Nebraska Rep: "Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak on it" — 6 p.m. Friday. The story of Fannie Lou Hamer, an activist who spoke out about voter registration and civil rights. Reserve your free ticket: unltheatretickets.universitytickets.com
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
