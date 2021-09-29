Calendar, 9-30 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Campus tours at UNL — 9 a.m. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday. One-hour campus tours, starting at the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St. Register: email wkempcke@huskeralum.org. More information: homecoming.unl.edu.
Homecoming event at UNL: Multi-Cultural Mixer — 5-6:30 p.m. Celebrating distinguished alumni of color, free, 1520 R St. Register to attend: homecoming.unl.edu
Take 2 Childrens Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Blue Stones, $15-$120; $2, minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Matt Cox, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Golden Studio, set 1: A Ferocious Jungle Cat, set 2, 250 N. 21st. St.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, $5.; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, next meeting is Oct. 21. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"Hello Dolly" at Nebraska Wesleyan Theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Oct. 7-9; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10, McDonald Theatre, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Nebraska Repertory Theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Oct. 6-8; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10, Howell Theater 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., "Ema" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
JPA Board meeting — 2:30 p.m. Council Chambers, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Comprehensive transportation plan meeting — 7 p.m. Public is invited to a discussion of a 30-year, transportation plan for Lincoln, free, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy; call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
League of Women Voters Lincoln Lancaster County meeting — Noon. Oct. 7. “Nonpartisan Nebraska,” featuring Nathan Leach, Executive Director. Register for Zoom link: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ for more information. Please include the word registration in the subject line.