Calendar, 9-3 Thursday

In-person events
Cirque Italia Water Circus: Gateway Mall — 7:30 p.m. Tickets required; kids free with adult ticket purchase, northeast parking lot, 6100 O St. Tickets: rb.gy/gjnnak or 941-704-8572.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmember tickets, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating: Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads. Neon night skate — 7-10 p.m. $10, adults; $5, kids, 350 Canopy St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must reserve a time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Pop-in storytime: Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. "First Peoples of the Plains," 645 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Truth" (PG), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 4:55 p.m., 7:20 p.m. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ Mike Villa, 1630 P St.
Hub & Soul music series: Union Plaza — 5:30 p.m. Mesonjixx; 6:45 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat; food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
Thursday Night Thunder '80s throwback: Frontier Harley Davidson — Live DJ, Shirley's Sewing, Cigarz lounge, TAB Performance, food trucks, social distancing, masks encouraged, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Livestream events
League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn via Zoom: Voting Rights, Voting now — noon. Speakers John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, and Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner. Email your name to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com to get the Zoom link.
Meetings
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioner's Hearing Room.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Guests are welcome, members should bring a guest, business meeting followed by networking, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!