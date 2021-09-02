Calendar, 9-3 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Emerge LNK: Splurge event — Sept. 5-18. Visit, shop, dine and engage with participating businesses while also visiting murals nearby. Get a Passport booklet and collect five stickers for your passport. Return your booklet to the LUX Center for the Arts by Sept. 18 and get entered for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be notified on Sept. 20. Luxcenter.org/events/emerge-lnk-emerge-splurge.