Calendar, 9-3 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Nebraska Quarter Horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 4-7 p.m. Halter and Showmanship, Pavilion 3, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
First Friday: Art gallery openings
A Novel Idea — 5:30-8:30 p.m. First Friday fundraiser. Purchase a book, get a discount, proceeds benefiting Little Free Libraries, 118 N. 14th.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wall of Vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Patsy Smith & Sammy Lynn, new works, main gallery; Bruce Thiel, photography, outback gallery; Lonell Nellessent, acrylics, skylight gallery; Jean Schafer-Albers, mixed media in Fiber, special exhibition, 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Manifest" featuring Stephanie Wright, In-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049 for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition — 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Jean-Philippe Freudenreich, artwork, 555 S. 10th St.
Foundry — 6-9 p.m. Curator is Metro Gallery, "Lincoln and Art and Words," paintings and photos; 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Poetry readings by the writers and poets of "Writers on the Edge," 211 N. 14th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. Judith Andre, "How to Disappear," kiln-formed glass; Brook Taylor, metal sculptures; Vonnie Sparks, paintings, 124 S. Ninth St.
Gallery 23 — 5 p.m.-midnight. Chris Johnson, Parrish Studios, 1410 O St.
Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. “Woman A Exploring Gender and Representation in the Permanent Collection,” lower-level gallery, through Sept. 18; “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art: humankind's relationship to the land," free admission, 1155 Q St.
International Quilt Museum — 5:30-6:30 p.m. "Passage Memory Quilting through Life's Transitions," by Sherri Lynn Wood, 1523 N. 33rd St. Facebook.com/internationalquiltmuseum.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. "Floor of the Sky," digital prints by Michael Burton, Eddie Dominguez, first floor; 20th Century American Regionalists & Midwestern Contemporary Artists, including Thomas Hart Benton, Grant Wood, John Steuart Curry, Keith Jacobshagen, Jenny Kruger, Wendy Jane Bantam, Chad M. Olsen, Anne Burton, Dan Howard, Aaron Holz, Francisco Souto and more, second floor; cash bar, 1208 O St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — 6-8 p.m. Artwork by the Lincoln Artist Guild members, 2634 N. 48th St., Suite 300.
Lux Center — 5 p.m. Sarah Nobel, installation photography, east gallery, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. In-person show Dori Minchow-Stubbendeck, decorated Spirit Sticks; Judy Hyland, painting; Mike Brown, graphic face paintings; Joe Gustafson, western paintings; Heather Duckers, circular paintings; David Dorsey, cowboy paintings and Irene Marcussen, pottery; 7 p.m. Live on facebook, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Mark Brown, painting; Cole Shoemaker, portraits; Cameron O'Keefe, portraits; Jeri Kuhn, quilling; Judy Hyland, paintings; Ruth Langan, abstract and representational images; Lori Heine, watercolors and Ben Rudnicki, abstract paintings, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Tom Rickers, sculpture pieces and installations, 1821 N St.
Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Danny Reneau, watercolors, 217 S. 12th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. “Point of Departure: Abstraction 1958–Present,” “The Nature of Waste: Material Pathways, Discarded Worlds,” “Framing a Legacy: Gifts from Ann and James Rawley,” and “Sheldon Treasures,” free admission, 12th and R streets.
Tugboat Art Gallery — 7-10 p.m. “Pleasure Ledger,” 50 drawings by Alexandra Borovski, influenced by Soviet modernism, science fiction and folk art, 116 N. 14th St.
Art Festival
Emerge LNK: Mural Reveal + Street Art Festival at the Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. Friday, mural reveal; 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Street Art Festival. Enjoy a custom car show, family-friendly arts festival, including hands-on activities; live music with Emily Bass, Las Cruxes and Steady Wells; food trucks including Fly Dogz, Mary Ellen's, Pepe's and Snow Daze. 2601 N. 48th St. Luxcenter.org/exhibitions/emerge-lnk-mural-street-art-festival.
Emerge LNK: Splurge event — Sept. 5-18. Visit, shop, dine and engage with participating businesses while also visiting murals nearby. Get a Passport booklet and collect five stickers for your passport. Return your booklet to the LUX Center for the Arts by Sept. 18 and get entered for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be notified on Sept. 20. Luxcenter.org/events/emerge-lnk-emerge-splurge.
Theater
Screamers Cabaret & Dining — 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. Comedy Night show: BT, 803 Q St. Tickets: screamersdining.com
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR), 5 pm., 7:30 p.m.; "Together" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
