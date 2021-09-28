Calendar: 9-29 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Take 2 Childrens Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. free admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 St. 84th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — Noon. Kevin Lloyd Trio, free concert, 215 Centennial Mall South.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Football trivia, cash prizes. 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Hector Anchondo Band, 135 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Ema" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., mask required, 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Nebraska Repratory Theater — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Oct. 6-8; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10, Howell Theater 1209 R St. Nebrakarep.org.
Auditions
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Violin and Viola auditions — 2-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13. More information: Lincolnsymphony.com/about/audition or call contact Kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com.