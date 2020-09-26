Calendar, 9-27 Sunday

Events

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Museum: Sensory play day — 9 a.m. Children with special sensory needs can play in an atmosphere with softer music, lower lights and sensory friendly activities. Lindsay Bartlett at lbartlett@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or call 402-477-4000. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.

"The final third" walking tour with Ed Zimmer — 2 p.m. Meet at Bryan Community School, south side, free, 300 S. 48th St. 402-413-0156.