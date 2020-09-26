Calendar, 9-27 Sunday

Events
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum: Sensory play day — 9 a.m. Children with special sensory needs can play in an atmosphere with softer music, lower lights and sensory friendly activities. Lindsay Bartlett at lbartlett@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or call 402-477-4000. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.
"The final third" walking tour with Ed Zimmer — 2 p.m. Meet at Bryan Community School, south side, free, 300 S. 48th St. 402-413-0156.
Warriors hockey program: Breslow Ice Center — 8-11 a.m. Disabled veterans play hockey, $5 suggested donation, 433 V St.
Livestream events
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group: "Caregiving for your loved ones" — 1:45 p.m. Admission to meeting; 2 p.m. meeting starts. Register: Zoom.us/j/99461398964. Passcode: 926147.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Nest" (R), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 3:10 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — Brunch and Ro Hempel band, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Kinkaider Brewing music series — Wick O' Rya, 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs, drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards Sundays on the deck — Tom & Wes, 2-5 p.m. Food and wine for purchase, free event, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Festivals, hayrides and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Gate admission weekend pricing is $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. $17.95, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
