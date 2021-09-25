 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 9-26 Sunday
0 Comments
calendar

Calendar, 9-26 Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Fall Fest at Trinity United Methodist Church — 5-7:30 p.m. Balloon artists, face painting, games, live DJ, photo booth, food trucks, open to public, free admission, 7130 Kentwell Lane. 

Gateway Senior Living pop-up music series: "Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble"  3 p.m. Open to the public, free, 225 N. 56th St. 

Hartley Elementary School 100th anniversary open house — 1:30-3 p.m. Presentation in the front lawn, open to the public, free, 730 N. 33rd St. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

National Alpaca Farm Days — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit, pet and walk among the alpacas, bring your own picnic, J.P. Acres, 10000 Benton St. 

"Pooches on the Patio" fundraiser — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Benefiting FurEver Homes Animal Shelter, free, items for purchase, Mo Mo's Pizzaria, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.

Pumpkin Run — The Railyard, 10 a.m. Race begins at 350 Canopy St. More information: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.​ 

Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Outdoor event promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. Healthylincoln.org/streetsalive

Entertainment 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Sundays on the deck: Tom & Wes Duo, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: The Wildwoods, 201 N. Seventh St.  

Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Dirty Boots, 6600 W. O St. 

Rock 'n Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night, 3233 S. 13th St.  

Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Geoffrey Asmus, 136 N. 14th St. 

Livestream

Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support group meeting "Benefits of singing for Parkinson's Disease" — 2 p.m. Speaker is Anne Marie Pollard, UNL School of Theater and Film. Register for Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/87139118639?pwd=UjZDNkZyVkF1RjkxVDFLVk1ZaVAvUT09; meeting ID: 87139118639; passcode: 917769.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org. 

Theater

"Little Women" musical — Stage Theater, 2 p.m., 225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Thestagetheater. com.

"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m., $18, adults, $12, kids 12 and under, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com

"Stop, Kiss" — NWU's Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

Register

League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County: "Non-Partisan Nebraska" via Zoom — Noon. Oct. 7. Speakers are Nathan Leach, Executive Non-partisan Nebraska. Register: incolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ for more information. Please include the word registration in the subject line. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News