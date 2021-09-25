Calendar, 9-26 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Fall Fest at Trinity United Methodist Church — 5-7:30 p.m. Balloon artists, face painting, games, live DJ, photo booth, food trucks, open to public, free admission, 7130 Kentwell Lane.
Gateway Senior Living pop-up music series: "Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble" — 3 p.m. Open to the public, free, 225 N. 56th St.
Hartley Elementary School 100th anniversary open house — 1:30-3 p.m. Presentation in the front lawn, open to the public, free, 730 N. 33rd St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Alpaca Farm Days — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit, pet and walk among the alpacas, bring your own picnic, J.P. Acres, 10000 Benton St.
"Pooches on the Patio" fundraiser — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Benefiting FurEver Homes Animal Shelter, free, items for purchase, Mo Mo's Pizzaria, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.
Pumpkin Run — The Railyard, 10 a.m. Race begins at 350 Canopy St. More information: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Outdoor event promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. Healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Sundays on the deck: Tom & Wes Duo, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: The Wildwoods, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Dirty Boots, 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Geoffrey Asmus, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support group meeting "Benefits of singing for Parkinson's Disease" — 2 p.m. Speaker is Anne Marie Pollard, UNL School of Theater and Film. Register for Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/87139118639?pwd=UjZDNkZyVkF1RjkxVDFLVk1ZaVAvUT09; meeting ID: 87139118639; passcode: 917769.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Little Women" musical — Stage Theater, 2 p.m., 225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Thestagetheater. com.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m., $18, adults, $12, kids 12 and under, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"Stop, Kiss" — NWU's Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
Register
League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County: "Non-Partisan Nebraska" via Zoom — Noon. Oct. 7. Speakers are Nathan Leach, Executive Non-partisan Nebraska. Register: incolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ for more information. Please include the word registration in the subject line.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.