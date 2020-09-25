Calendar, 9-26 Saturday

EVENTS
Author book signing: Front Porch — 1-4 p.m. Tom Frye, author of "Havelock," 5925 Adams St.
Ficke & Ficke auction — Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln room, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St.
Great Plains Arabian horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum: Find your spirit of play day — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wear red, get a free cookie, 1420 P St. Must register and sign a waiver online: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Monster Dash fun run — Roca Berry Farm, 7 a.m. Packet pick-up; 7:30-9 am. 5k and 1-mile races, costume awards, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Register: smallvoices.org/monsterdash.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Nest" (R), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes (R), 3:10 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boombox Social — DJ Blac, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 1630 P St.
Deer Springs Winery — Steve Nolan, 6-8 p.m. Food available from Boom Eatery; 6-8 p.m. Live music, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Duffy's Tavern — "Super Safe Saturday" with DJ Cali Rascal and DJ Flycuts, 7-11 p.m. $5, reservations only; Rutabaga's Comfort Food available for purchase, eight people per table, 1412 O St. Tickets: Duffyslincoln.com/events/super-safe-saturday.
NEWSical the Musical — Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. performances, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 472-4747.
LIVESTREAM EVENT
Peace conference: Nebraskans for Peace — 9:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. Keynote speaker Amanda McKinney,"The Future of Food." View on: Facebook.com/NebraskansforPeace or Youtube page.
AREA FESTIVALS, HAYRIDES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95, Fridays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
