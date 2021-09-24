Calendar, 9-25 Saturday

Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Nature Rendezvous — 1-4 p.m. All ages can enjoy a variety activities in the arboretum and the trails, enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.