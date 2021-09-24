Calendar, 9-25 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 40-plus vendors, free admission, Sesostris Shrine, 1050 Saltillo Road. 402-450-8032.
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show — Cornhusker Marriott, 6-9 p.m., 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
Family steak night at VFW 3606 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. $13 adults, steak dinner; $4 kids, hamburger, chips and dessert; 7-10 p.m. Silver Wings Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Malone Center Mental Health Awareness Fitness event — 3 p.m. Live DJ, swag bags for 50 guests, free, 2032 U St.
National Alpaca Farm Days — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet and walk among alpacas, bring your own picnic, J.P. Acres, 10000 Benton St.
Oktoberfest at the Piedmont Shoppes — 5-11 p.m., 1265 S. Cotner St. Theshoppesatpiedmont.com/oktoberfest.
Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Nature Rendezvous — 1-4 p.m. All ages can enjoy a variety activities in the arboretum and the trails, enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed Gallery of Automotive Art — 8 a.m. Cars & Coffee; 9 a.m. Vintage Drag Car Cacklefest; 9:15 a.m. Book signing; 9:45 a.m. Artist panel discussion, 340 Victory Lane.
Nearby
Children's Country Fair fundraiser — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bake sale, 1-mile fun run, games, prizes, artisans, food trucks, Prairie Hill Learning Center, 17705 S. 12th St., Roca.
"Cold War in Film" — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. View artifacts, films, music and props, Strategic Air Command Museum, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Landmark Fall Festival — 3-8 p.m. Local produce, live music, artisans, food vendors, 1269 N. Second Road, Eagle.
"Monster Dash" — 7:30-9:30 a.m. 1-mile and 5k run, free for spectators, benefiting Child Advocacy Center, Roca Berry Farm, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. More information:smallvoices.org/monsterdash.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, 1339 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over, 201 N. Eighth St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Red Eye Band, 104 N. 20th St.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9 a.m.-10:59 a.m. The Wildwoods, Seventh and P streets.
Lincoln Calling Music Festival — 40-plus bands, three outdoor stages, workshops and beer garden. See website for schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chicken Fried Moses, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 6 p.m. Mini-Fest, $20, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. M Shah, Jadyn Keller, Zayk, Yung Yash, Kenny Barz, D3ETRAPP and Kamikaze Cole, $5, 3233 S. 13th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Mister Showtime — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. $5-$10, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m., 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
"Stop, Kiss" — Nebraska Wesleyan's Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
