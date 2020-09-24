Calendar, 9-25 Friday

EVENTS
Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, art and vote — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Register to vote or update information, live art created on the sidewalks, free masks available, free snacks and water, 11th and G streets.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, 4100 N. 84th St.
Family History Learning Center Experience: Nebraska History Museum — On the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Families can participate in a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Great Plains Arabian horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Robber's Cave event — 4-9 p.m. Food available from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m. Historic tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bourbon Theatre: Insane Clown Posse — 7 p.m. Show starts, 1415 O St. Ticketmaster.com.
Capitol View Winery: Midnight Wanderers — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Outside seating, food available from Hake Catering, mask required, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Old School R&B Dinner Show: Screamers Dining & Cabaret — 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show starts, $27, 803 Q St. Reservations: call 531- 500-2550.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
FESTIVALS, HAYRIDES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50, gate admission changes to weekend pricing of $13 at 5 p.m. on Fridays, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm: opening day — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season passes: $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95, Fridays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Monster Dash fun run: Roca Berry Farm — 7 a.m. Saturday. Packet pick-up; 7:30-9 a.m., 5K and one-mile races. Awards for top three female and male finishers in the 5K, top three child finishers in the mile; also costume awards; 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Register: smallvoices.org/monsterdash.
