Calendar, 9-25 Friday

Monster Dash fun run: Roca Berry Farm — 7 a.m. Saturday. Packet pick-up; 7:30-9 a.m., 5K and one-mile races. Awards for top three female and male finishers in the 5K, top three child finishers in the mile; also costume awards; 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Register: smallvoices.org/monsterdash.