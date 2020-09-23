Calendar, 9-24 Thursday

In-person events
Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, art and vote at YWCA — Register if you are a new voter, update voter's information, voter education, live art created on the sidewalks, free masks available, free snacks and water. 1701 S. 17th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Items and food for purchase, free, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Hello pumpkin fall doorhanger workshop — Deer Springs Winery, 6-8 p.m. $35 includes art supplies, instruction and a glass of wine, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com/events.
Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Robber's Cave — Open 4-9 p.m. Food from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m. Historic cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.
Roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet, knee and elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.
Stop the Stigma 5K walk for mental health and suicide prevention — 6:30 p.m. Former Husker football player Demoine Adams speaking about building positive relationships. Masks required, meet under clock tower, Union College, 3800 S. 48th St. Register: https://ucollege.edu/stop-the-stigma
Entertainment
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30 p.m. Edem Soul; 6:45 p.m. Jarana. Food from the Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets.
Paul Barnes concert — 7:30 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts. UNL Faculty Jazz band will join Barnes as he performs works inspired by Greek, Latin, Hebrew and Native chant. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45 p.m,, 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Livestream events
Growing through grief online support group — 3:30 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Oct. 22. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope Book Club online — Public invited, open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Meetings
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. Health Department, 3131 O St.
West Haymarket JPA Board meeting — 3:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Register
Get a jumpstart on writing your life story — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 21. Register: southeast.edu. Course: LLUX-1783-1783-CEFB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!