Calendar, 9-24 Thursday
In-person events

Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, art and vote at YWCA — Register if you are a new voter, update voter's information, voter education, live art created on the sidewalks, free masks available, free snacks and water. 1701 S. 17th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Items and food for purchase, free, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Hello pumpkin fall doorhanger workshop — Deer Springs Winery, 6-8 p.m. $35 includes art supplies, instruction and a glass of wine, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com/events.

Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Robber's Cave — Open 4-9 p.m. Food from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m. Historic cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.

Roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet, knee and elbow pads, 350 Canopy St. 

Stop the Stigma 5K walk for mental health and suicide prevention — 6:30 p.m. Former Husker football player Demoine Adams speaking about building positive relationships. Masks required, meet under clock tower, Union College, 3800 S. 48th St. Register: https://ucollege.edu/stop-the-stigma

Entertainment

Hub & Soul music series — 5:30 p.m. Edem Soul; 6:45 p.m. Jarana. Food from the Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets.

Paul Barnes concert — 7:30 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts. UNL Faculty Jazz band will join Barnes as he performs works inspired by Greek, Latin, Hebrew and Native chant. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45 p.m,, 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org

Livestream events

Growing through grief online support group 3:30 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Oct. 22. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.

Hope Book Club online — Public invited, open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.

Meetings

StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. Health Department, 3131 O St. 

West Haymarket JPA Board meeting — 3:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers. 

Register

Get a jumpstart on writing your life story — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 21. Register: southeast.edu. Course: LLUX-1783-1783-CEFB.

Because of maintenance, the Nebraska State Capitol is closed today. 

