Calendar, 9-24 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 29. Historical stories about haunts in the downtown area. James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Lincoln Calling Community Panel Discussion at Kiechel Fine Art — 5:30 p.m. Speakers are Peggy Gomez, artist and business owner, and Amanda Huckins, activist and printmaker; also Art Bus LNK nonprofit organization, open to public, free, masks required, 1208 O St.
Lincoln Calling Music Festival — 40-plus bands, three outdoor stages, workshops and beer garden. See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
SIP Nebraska at Haymarket Park — 4-10 p.m. Activities including artisans, crafts, food vendors, wine and beer tastings and live music. 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: Blurparties.com/sipnebraska.
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Musical About Star Wars" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. $9-$42, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Comedy Cabaret with Mister Showtime— TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Little Women" musical — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Thestagetheater. com.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
"Stop, Kiss" —NWU's Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
Register
Monster Dash at Roca Berry Farm — 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. 1-mile and 5k run, benefiting Child Advocacy Center, 16531 S. 38th Street, Roca. Register: small voices.org/monsterdash.
