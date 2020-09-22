Calendar, 9-23 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes to win over the crowd, winners move to the next round, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, art and voting event: Pepe's Bistro — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Get voting information, register to vote, update your voter information, enjoy live art created on the sidewalks of Lincoln, free snacks and water available, 1311 S. 11th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
Turn and Burn barrel races — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Meet the authors at Francie and Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Jihyun Yun and Megan Cummins will read from their new books of poetry, moderated by Kwame Dawes. Zoom: shorturl.at/mILQ3. Meeting ID: 879 2320 3845. Passcode: 520204.
Nearby
Outdoor Studio drawing birds: Schram Education Center — 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Combines art and science, basics of how to draw a bird from sketch to final product, 21502 W. Nebraska 31, Gretna. Facebook.com/events/346422790060269.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY PLANNER
Boombox Social — Live music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre: Insane Clown Posse — 7 p.m. Friday, 1415 O St. Ticketmaster.com.
Capitol View Winery: Midnight Wanders — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, outside seating, food available from Hake Catering, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery: Steven Nolan — 6-8 p.m. Saturday. $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Hub & Soul music series — Thursday. 5:30 p.m. Edem Soul ; 6:45 p.m. Jarana. Food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
James Arthur Vineyards: Tom and Wes — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, live band, $1 hot dogs, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lied Center: NEWSical the Musical — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!