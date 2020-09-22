Calendar, 9-23 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes to win over the crowd, winners move to the next round, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.

Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, art and voting event: Pepe's Bistro — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Get voting information, register to vote, update your voter information, enjoy live art created on the sidewalks of Lincoln, free snacks and water available, 1311 S. 11th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.