Calendar, 9-23 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Calling Community Panel Discussion at Kiechel Fine Art — 5:30 p.m. Speakers are Kristin Pfabe, Nebraska Wesleyan professor of mathematics, and Nancy Konrardy, artist, open to public, free, 1208 O St.
"Nebraska’s Housing Stories & The New Attainable House": Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; $5, adults; $3, kids age 5-18; free, kids under 5, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Lincoln Calling Music Festival — 40-plus bands, three outdoor stages, workshops and beer garden. See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. 50th anniversary tour, Alabama, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Ro Hempel, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Tack Room — 7-10 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: 23rd Vibration and Jarana, 250 N. 21st. St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, Oct 7 and Oct. 21. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"Little Women" Musical at the Stage Theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Thestagetheater. com.
"Stop, Kiss" at Wesleyan Elder Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51 streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
"Unshaken" Flatwater Theater Festival: Mill at Telegraph — 7-9 p.m. Donations accepted, items for purchase, 330 S. 21st St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.