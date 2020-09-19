Calendar, 9-20 Sunday

Events
Annual Harvest Festival — St. John's the Apostle Church, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 10 a.m. Smoked pork or beef, $8 per meal; $5 for 1-pound bag of meat to go; online auction, 7601 Vine St. Facebook.com/events/304346701013616.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.
Summer's End at Calvary Community Church — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Live music from The Bottle Tops; food trucks including Waffleman, Mary Ellen’s Food for the Soul, and Tastee Trailer, classic car show, free event, 4400 N. First St.
Livestream events
Commercial acting master class via Zoom — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Learn how to act in a commercial, free. Questions: sdobson3@unl.edu. Register: Liedcenter.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Nest" (R), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 3:10 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — Live band, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Kinkaider Brewing music series — Matt Cox, 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards Sundays on the deck — Josh Hoyer, 2-5 p.m. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
NEARBY
AppleJack Festival see website for schedule of events: Gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival.
Roca Berry Farm — Through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50 weekdays $13 after 5 p.m. on Fridays and weekend, see website for additional dates, times and pricing; 1-5 p.m., chair massages from the Knot Massage and shopping eight boutiques at the Boutique Barns, 16531 S. 38th St, Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Through Nov. 1. Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost is $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
