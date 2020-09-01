Calendar, 9-2 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
E.N. Thompson Forum with Mary Pipher: Lied Center — 7 p.m. Enjoy Pipher speak, author of 10 books, activist and psychologist, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Dialect Day: YAAL Theater — 6 p.m. Learn how to speak in different dialects, $10, age 8 and up. Register: YAAL.org.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Boombox Social: brunch and Brian Gerk — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 6 p.m. Friday. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Bert and Scott; 6 p.m. Saturday, Boom Eatery; 7 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates, outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery: Gene Davis — 6-8 p.m. Saturday, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Hub & Soul music series — Thursday. 5:30 p.m. Mesonjixx Duo ; 6:45 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat, food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
James Arthur Vineyards: Movie under the Stars "Tommy Boy" — 9:30 p.m. $15, including movie, wine and snacks, 2001 W. Raymond, Raymond.
Kinkaider Music Series: Dylan Bloom — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Eagles Club: Cowboy D Band — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 500 W. Industrial Blvd.
Capital Jazz Society First Friday virtual event: The Lightning Bugs Band — 8-9:30 P.M. Enjoy Moonbeam Swing music, virtually from Chez SoDo. Facebook.com/Capital Jazz Society.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "The Truth" (PG), 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 4:55 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
MEETINGS
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
Home Builders Association of Lincoln Remodelers Council meeting: — 11:30 a.m. Guided tour of the Sunken Gardens, $10, cost of boxed lunch, Capitol Parkway and 27th Street. HBAL.org.
