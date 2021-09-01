 Skip to main content
Calendar, 9-2 Thursday
Events

Aging Partners activities More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Food Truck Frenzy with Foodie Fix at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. In the Company of Serpents, Crack Mountain, DopeCorpse, Beast Eagle, $8 advance; $10 day of show, 101 N. 14th St. 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Aaron Watson and Chancey Williams, $20-$40; $2 minor fee, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Wildstreet, no cover, 104 N. 20th St. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert and Tyler Braden, clear bag policy, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Gerardo Meza, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 S. 13th St. 

Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Bottle Tops and Jack Hotel, 21st and Q streets. 

Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m., Clay Hernandez; 9 p.m.-midnight, S---hook, no cover.  

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.  

"Science of Amphibians" Game & Parks virtual event — 3 p.m. Must pre-register. Facebook.com/NEGameandParks/events.

Meetings

League of Women Voters: "Redistricting in Nebraska" via Zoom — noon. Speakers are Sens. Tom Briese and Steve Lathrop, Facilitated by Rachel Gibson. Register: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR) 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Together" (R) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

