Calendar, 9-2 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Food Truck Frenzy with Foodie Fix at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. In the Company of Serpents, Crack Mountain, DopeCorpse, Beast Eagle, $8 advance; $10 day of show, 101 N. 14th St.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Aaron Watson and Chancey Williams, $20-$40; $2 minor fee, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Wildstreet, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert and Tyler Braden, clear bag policy, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Gerardo Meza, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Bottle Tops and Jack Hotel, 21st and Q streets.
Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m., Clay Hernandez; 9 p.m.-midnight, S---hook, no cover.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
"Science of Amphibians" Game & Parks virtual event — 3 p.m. Must pre-register. Facebook.com/NEGameandParks/events.
Meetings
League of Women Voters: "Redistricting in Nebraska" via Zoom — noon. Speakers are Sens. Tom Briese and Steve Lathrop, Facilitated by Rachel Gibson. Register: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule.