Calendar, 9-19 Sunday

Events
5-mile Buffalo Run — Pioneers Park, 8 a.m. Free for spectators, race starts at the top of Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Asian Community and Cultural Center "Harvest Moon" festival — 4-7 p.m. Including Asian food, cultural performers, live music and activities, free vaccinations, Antelope Park band shell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Bike Walk Nebraska Goldenride — Register: bikereg.com/49874. Bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
"Lil Foodies Day" at College View Sunday farmers market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Storytime with Lincoln City Libraries, face painting, kid's crafts, live music and Lincoln Fire and Rescue truck. SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Silver Classic and Nebraska Dressage schooling show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Storyland Traveling Exhibit — Lincoln Children's Museum, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy life-sized versions of "Peter Rabbit" and "Where’s Spot," 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events/storyland-traveling-exhibit.
Suna Gunther Faculty Recital in-person and webcast — 7:30 p.m. Free, featuring Suna Gunther, soprano; Karen Becker, cello; Kevin Hanrahan, William Shomos, Jamie Reimer Seaman, Marques L.A. Garrett, Alisa Belflower, Amy Guevara and Thomas Gunther, singers; Madeline Rogers, piano, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Arts.unl.edu/music/webcasts.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Josh Hoyer, bring a chair or blanket, 2301 Wittstruck Road.
Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1 p.m. Pizza; 2 p.m. family bingo, 6800 P St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Sundays on the deck: Chris Sayre, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Denise Howe, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Lucas Minor and Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. music bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Follies" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"The Fantastiks" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., $25, adults; $15, students, masks required, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m., $18, adults, $12, kids 12 and under, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
