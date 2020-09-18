Calendar, 9-19 Saturday

Because of maintenance, the Nebraska State Capitol is closed today.
EVENTS
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Falling Leaves vendor fair — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 100-plus vendors, items for purchase, benefit raffle, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Hispanic Festival at the Royal Grove — 1-11 p.m. Live mariachi band, folkloric dancing, bounce house, food and drinks, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Mural installation "Bold Hope" celebration — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 2 p.m. Public welcome, light refreshments, free, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Versatility Ranch Horse National Championship Finals — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wildlife habitat, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Silent walk against human trafficking — 10 a.m. Walk from Ivanna Cone, 701 P St., through downtown to state Capitol and back.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Nest" (R), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 3:10 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Avid Discord band; midnight-2 a.m., DJ Tiago Rey, 1630 P St.
Deer Springs Winery — 5-8 p.m. Killer Garage Band. Food available from Boom Eatery; 6-8 p.m. Live music, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
LIVESTREAM EVENT
Lincoln Friends of Chamber music — Sybarite5 concert via Zoom, 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Two nights of high energy, dance-inspired, musical pieces. Tickets: Lfcm.us or 402-417-9424.
NEARBY
AppleJack Festival — Nebraska City, 7:30 a.m. AppleJack fun run; 8:30 a.m. Free mile kids fun run. Extreme bull riding tour; 1 p.m. parade at 16th Street and Central Avenue. Gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival.
Roca Berry Farm — Saturday-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.50 weekdays $13 after 5 p.m. on Fridays and weekend. See website for additional dates, times and pricing, 16531 S. 38th St, Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Friday-Nov. 1. Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost is $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
