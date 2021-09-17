Calendar, 9-18 Saturday

Events
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Saturday-Sunday. Grab-and-go breakfasts Saturday-Sunday and free beverages Saturday in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More information: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Brews at the Zoo — Lincoln Children's Zoo, 6-11 p.m. $35, including Josh Hoyer band, three drinks, free games, prizes, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dig Deeper Farm Tours at multiple locations — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Tour eight different farms. See website for farms: digdeeperfarmtour.com.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Latino Festival — Antelope Park Bandshell, 2-8 p.m. Artists, food, resource booths, baile folklorico, Jarana Band and Andy William & Nebraska Allstars, walk-in vaccinations provided by LLCHD, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Silver Classic horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Nearby
"Cold War in Film" — SAC Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for all active, retired military and first responders. View artifacts, films, television shows, music and props, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Embers Light, Bombs Blast, Hosting Monsters and Whitmore, $5, 101 N. 14th St.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, 1339 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. K'Sean and Double 00; $15; $2 minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over, 201 N. Eighth St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. 402 Band, 5560 S. 48th St.
Capital Cigar Lounge — 4-8 p.m. Wheels for Warriors USA and Detail Garage event, 5505 S. 16th St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Waltzer, 104 N. 20th St.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Oasis Bluegrass Band, Seventh and P streets.
Indigo Bridge — 2:30 p.m. Audry Kohler book signing and free writing workshop, 1346 B St. Register for workshop: bit.ly/3zBAdUo.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Slushii, $15, age 18 and up, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Ben Putz host; Comedians Cameron Logsdon and Brad Stewart, $10, 3233 P St.
Zipline Brewing — 4 p.m. Oktoberfest: Less Talk More Polka Band, food from Freddie Lee Wurstmacher & Smokehouse, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG), 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"The Fantastiks" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26th, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Register
Five-mile Buffalo Run at Pioneers Park — 8 a.m. Free for spectators, race starts at the top of Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.