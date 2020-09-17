Calendar, 9-18 Friday

EVENTS
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, 4100 N. 84th St.
Robber's Cave is open — 4-9 p.m. Food available from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m. Historic cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.
ENTERTAINMENT
Capitol View Winery: Will Hutchinson — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Outside seating, food available from Hake Catering, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Lincoln Eagles Club: Night Riders — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, 500 W. Industrial Blvd.
VA Coffeehaus — 10:45 p.m. Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil; Quilts of Valor presentation, light refreshments, masks required, free, 600 S. 70th St.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
FRIDAY ART GALLERIES
Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Outside," 719 P St.
County-City Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — 10-5:30 p.m. Julie Childers, acrylic paint on canvass, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Spirit," by Meghan Stratman, paper collages; Brook Taylor, metal; Vonni Sparks, paintings, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Featuring a variety of artists, enjoy three separate floors of art, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Joe Cunningham, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. "Shortage," West Gallery; "Unfounded," Bri Murphy, East Gallery; "Wooed by Wood," print collection; "Step Up LNK," Wake Gallery; "Fresh Air," Community Gallery, 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Lori Thomas, 1316 N St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Third Friday including Lorena Wachendorf, Kevin Slaby, Jennifer Bockerman, Amber Roland, Julia Noyes, Mike Dutkiewicz, Rodger Gerberding, Kelsey Dooley, 119 S. Ninth St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. "Person of Interest," 12th and R streets.
REGISTER
Buffalo Run: Lincoln Track Club — 8 a.m. Sunday. Four heats, starting 15 minutes apart. Packet pickup: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Tower Square, 13th and P streets. Register: shorturl.at/xLQRT.
