Calendar, 9-17 Thursday
Calendar, 9-17 Thursday

In-person events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, crafts, food, free event, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet, knee and elbow pads, 350 Canopy St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org

Entertainment

Hub & Soul music series — 5:30 p.m. 23rd Vibration; 6:45 p.m. Ro Hempel. Food available from the Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets.

Robber's Cave is open — 4-9 p.m. Food available from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m. Historic cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.

Livestream events

Artist talk: Karen Kunc and Ikuho Amano via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Speakers will discuss artist Helen Frankenthaler’s 34-color woodblock print "Tales of Genji I." Register: go.unl.edu/tale-of-genji.

Growing through grief online support group 3:30 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Oct. 22. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.

"Live in Lincoln" music series — Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble, 7 p.m. Thursdays, livestreamed from Chez SoDo, view: facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.

Science of dangerous plants — Nebraska Game and Parks virtual event, 3 p.m. Free, must register: Facebook.com/events/992501511187273.

Meetings

City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers. 

Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113 Studio. 

Councilman James Michael Bowers northeast citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m., live on LNKTV. Speakers are Liz Elliott, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, and Mark Lutjeharms, Engineering Service Manager, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. Ask questions before the meeting by calling 402-441-7515.

Register

Commercial acting master class via Zoom — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Learn how to act in a commercial, free. Questions: sdobson3@unl.edu. Register: Liedcenter.org.

Get a jumpstart on writing your life story — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 21. Register: southeast.edu. Course: LLUX-1783-1783-CEFB.

Husker News