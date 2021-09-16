Calendar, 9-17 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Goldenride Bikefest kickoff at Hub Cafe — Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 4-8 p.m. Food, live music with Acoustic Rooster, bike boutique expo, 21st and N streets.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through October. Historical stories about haunts in the downtown area. James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Nebraska’s Housing Stories & The New Attainable House" — Nebraska History Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; $5, adults; $3, kids age 5-18; free, kids under 5, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Rummage Sale — Christ United Methodist Church, 8 a.m.-noon. Bake sale, collectibles, estate items, clothing and housewares for purchase, food truck, proceeds benefiting mission projects, 4530 A St.
Silver Horse Classic show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Lost Leonardo" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"The Fantastiks" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Kane Brown — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7 p.m., $35-$60, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets and more information: Pinnaclebankareana.com.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26th, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Screamers Dining Cabaret Old School R&B Show — 8-10:30 p.m. $35, 803 Q St. RSVP: 531-500-2550.
Step Afrika — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Dancing, singing and storytelling, $9-$42, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
