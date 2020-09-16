Calendar, 9-16 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes to win over the crowd, winners move to the next round, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.

Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.