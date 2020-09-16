Calendar, 9-16 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes to win over the crowd, winners move to the next round, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
Turn and Burn barrel races — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Boombox Social — Live music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — Will Hutchinson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, outside seating, food available from Hake Catering, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — Killer Garage Band, 6-8 p.m. Saturday. $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Hub & Soul music series — Thursday. 5:30 p.m. 23rd Vibration; 6:45 p.m. Ro Hempel. Food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
James Arthur Vineyards — Josh Hoyer, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series — Matt Cox,4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, $1 hot dogs, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Night Riders, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday 500 W. Industrial Blvd.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
MEETINGS
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
