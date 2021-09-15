Calendar, 9-16 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
League of Human Dignity Lincoln benefit golf event at Highlands Golf Course — 10:30 a.m. lunch; 11:30 a.m. shotgun start; 18-hole, four-player scramble; donations and silent auction, 5501 N.W. 12th St. More information: call Jim at 402-441-7871.
"Nebraska’s Housing Stories & The New Attainable House": Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; $5, adults; $3, kids age 5-18; free, kids under 5, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Daniel Donato; $15, day of show; $2 minor fee at door, all-ages show, 1415 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7-10 p.m. Live on the patio: Leisure McCorkle, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. 50th Anniversary tour. Alabama, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Trey Lewis and Aaron Kantor, $20-$200, ages 18+, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Monte Peek, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Storm Cellar — 6 p.m. The Orphan / The Poet / Friday Pilots Club, $10, 3233 S. 13th St.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: The Wildwoods and Lloyd McCarter & Honky Tonk Revival, 21st and Q streets.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, the next meeting is Sept. 16th. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"Mamma Mia" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.