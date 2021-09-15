 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 9-16 Thursday
0 Comments

Calendar, 9-16 Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Events

Aging Partners activities More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

League of Human Dignity Lincoln benefit golf event at Highlands Golf Course — 10:30 a.m. lunch; 11:30 a.m. shotgun start; 18-hole, four-player scramble; donations and silent auction, 5501 N.W. 12th St. More information: call Jim at 402-441-7871.

"Nebraska’s Housing Stories & The New Attainable House": Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; $5, adults; $3, kids age 5-18; free, kids under 5, 131 Centennial Mall North. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Daniel Donato; $15, day of show; $2 minor fee at door, all-ages show, 1415 O St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

Kinkaider — 7-10 p.m. Live on the patio: Leisure McCorkle, 201 N. Seventh St.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. 50th Anniversary tour. Alabama, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Trey Lewis and Aaron Kantor, $20-$200, ages 18+, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Monte Peek, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.

Storm Cellar — 6 p.m. The Orphan / The Poet / Friday Pilots Club, $10, 3233 S. 13th St.

Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: The Wildwoods and Lloyd McCarter & Honky Tonk Revival, 21st and Q streets. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m.  S---hook, 136 N. 14th St. 

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, the next meeting is Sept. 16th. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.  

Theater

"Mamma Mia" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR) 5 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News