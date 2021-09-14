Calendar: 9-15 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
LPS Learning Lunch series kickoff: "What's in a Name: Civil Right Trailblazers" — Noon. Meets third Wednesday of each month via Zoom. Zoom link: lps.zoom.us/j/98435020065.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors; free for zoo members, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. Battle at the box; 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. "The Office" trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden —Noon. Swing Fever, free concert, 215 Centennial Mall South.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Football trivia, cash prizes. 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Selwyn Birchwood, $15, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR), 7:30 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Dark Blood" (NR), 5 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Livestream event
Third Thursdays webinar Parkinson's support group — Noon. Panelists will discuss life with Parkinson’s from a loved one’s perspective. They’ll share their experiences and tips and answer your questions. Panelists also will talk about what being a “care partner” can look like. Register: michaeljfox.org/webinar/do-you-love-someone-who-has-parkinsons?