Calendar, 9-13 Sunday

Events
Burrito Benefit fundraiser: Support mural at 11th and G — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Support painting of a mural at Esquina de Los Hispanos, 11th and G streets by buying a $5 burrito from Pepe's Bistro, 1301 S. 11th St.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Duffy's Comedy in the backlot: Tipline Studios — 7 p.m. Benefiting Duffy's Tavern, 1412 O St. Duffyslincoln.com.
Havelock All Makes Auto and Truck Cruise — 10 a.m.-noon. Line up of cars begins at Havelock; noon. Cruise begins, masks required, benefiting St. Gianna Women's Homes, 62nd Street and Havelock Avenue.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.
"Tune in to the Tallgrass" — 4-5:30 p.m. $75 donors pick up your take-out meal, Venue restaurant, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive; 6 p.m. online presentation; $40 donors, online presentation only. Springcreek.audubon.org.
Livestream events
First United Methodist Church online concert — 3 p.m. Dean Haist and Debbie Bouffard, trumpets; Ric Ricker, horns; Nancy Vogt, trombone and euphonium, free event. Facebook.com/FCLTBrass.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: Jonathan Leach — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery: — 3-5 p.m. Josh Hoyer, outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Kinkaider Brewing music series: Dustin Prinz — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards birthday party: Paddywhack — 2-5 p.m. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
The Mill (Telegraph): Sam Hartley concert live — 7 p.m. $18 show, food and drinks for purchase, masks required, 330 S. 21st St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
