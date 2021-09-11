Calendar, 9-12 Sunday

Events
Back-to-school event at First Presbyterian Church — 5-7 p.m. Live music with the String Beans Band, food from FlyDogz, bring a blanket or chair, games and free school supplies for neighborhood kids, 840 S. 17th St.
Beatrice Singles and Couples Dance at Beatrice Senior Center — 5-8 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys Band, $10, 101 N. 25th St., Beatrice.
Bites, Bikes & Bison fundraiser — Pioneers Park, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Ride begins in Pioneers Park, 18-mile out-and-back route, $20, adults; free, 12 and under. Register: lnknaturecenter.org/bbb.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Electronic recycling event — First-Plymouth Church, 8:30 a.m.-noon. See complete list of accepted electronic items at nebraskarecycles.com, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Grandparents day at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. One free admission for a grandparent, must be accompanied with a grandkid, 1222 S. 27th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Brass pop-up concert — Gateway Vista Senior Center, 3 p.m. Enjoy brass selections from West Side Story, Fats Waller, George Cohan and John Philip Sousa, 225 N. 56th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 2 p.m., 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Paddywhack Band, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Wade D. Brown, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Bordertown, 6600 W. O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Loneliest Whale" (PG), 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m.; "No Man’s Land" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre —2 p.m., $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
"Escape to Margaritaville" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"The Fantastiks" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., $25, adults; $15, students, masks required, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Mamma Mia" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m., $18, adults, $12, kids 12 and under, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — Saturday. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. We are excited to offer both distant and in person learning to students. Please register at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Contact Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
