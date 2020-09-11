Calendar, 9-12 Saturday

Events
Art in the Garden — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunken Gardens. Enter through northwest parking lot entrance, masks are required, bring your own water. Items for purchase are for sale using a credit card and touchless payment methods. Rain or shine. 27th and D streets.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 20% off all add-on and nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online to register and a sign waiver: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Silver Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m., 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Pine Creek Farms Fall family harvest festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free event, crafts and antiques for purchase, social distancing, wear masks, hand washing stations available, 11505 N. Fourth Street, Raymond.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wildlife habitat, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Sesostris Shrine Seasonal Craft Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Crafters and vendors offering fall and winter decor, pampering items. Masks required. Sesostris Shrine, 1050 Saltillo Road.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Antelope Park Bandshell — MoJo Filter Band, 6 p.m. free event, masks are required, social distancing, bring a chair, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets. Livestreamed: facebook.com/pg/MojoFilterNE.
Boombox Social — Lemon Fresh Day Band, 9 p.m.-midnight, 1630 P St.
Deer Springs Winery — Dustin West, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy folk-country acoustic music, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Duffy's Tavern —"Super Safe Saturday" with DJ Cali Rascal and DJ Flycuts, 7-11 p.m. $5, reservations only, Rutabaga's Comfort Food available for purchase, eight people per table, 1412 O St. Tickets: Duffyslincoln.com/events/super-safe-saturday.
James Arthur Vineyards birthday party — Jerry Renaud, 5-8 p.m. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
The Mill (Telegraph District) — Sam Hartley concert live, 7 p.m. $18 show, food and drinks for purchase, masks required, 330 S. 21st St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
