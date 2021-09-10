Calendar, 9-11 Saturday

Events

9/11 Task Force 1 remembrance ceremony at the State Capitol — 8:30 a.m. Moment of silence, 21-gun salute, north plaza, 1445 K St. View: LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov or YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

9/11 Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park — 10 a.m. Public invited, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Art in the Garden "Ruby Slippers in the Garden" at the Sunken Gardens — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Art, food, live music, Capitol Parkway and South 27th Street.

Beatrice High School Class of 1971 50th High School Class Reunion at the Red Barn — Noon, 1038 W. Sargent Road, Beatrice.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.