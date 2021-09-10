Calendar, 9-11 Saturday

Events
9/11 Task Force 1 remembrance ceremony at the State Capitol — 8:30 a.m. Moment of silence, 21-gun salute, north plaza, 1445 K St. View: LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov or YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.
9/11 Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park — 10 a.m. Public invited, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Art in the Garden "Ruby Slippers in the Garden" at the Sunken Gardens — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Art, food, live music, Capitol Parkway and South 27th Street.
Beatrice High School Class of 1971 50th High School Class Reunion at the Red Barn — Noon, 1038 W. Sargent Road, Beatrice.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" for kids — 1 p.m. $35 members; $45 nonmembers; $5, add a meal, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Electronics Recycling drive at Lincoln Southwest High — 8 a.m.-noon. Most items are free to drop off; $10, CRT monitors; $25, large applicances, tv's, smartboards and stand-alone copiers, benefiting the Southwest Music Department, 7001 S. 14th St. For more information: call 402-805-4985.
"United in Memory" at the International Quilt Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View quilted panels, commemorating lives lost on 9/11, $8 adults; $6 seniors; $4 kids; free, age five and under, 1523 N. 33rd St.
USA Wrestling Sr. World Team Trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 10:00 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, 400 Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Nearby
"A Mighty Force From Peace" lecture and book signing at SAC Musum (Ashland) — 1 p.m. Robert M. Branting, author, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org. 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
"Cold War in Film" new exhibit opening at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission for all Active, Retired, Military and First Responders. View artifacts, films, television shows, music and props, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Iced Wrist release show, $7.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. Cactus Hill and Party Dogz.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Smokin' Otis.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Live performance.
James Arthur Vineyards — 5-8 p.m. Tom Roth and Bill Chrastil; 5-7 p.m. Dinner & Company. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kinkaider — 8 a.m. Tailgate by the train: Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 11:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band; also playing 3 hours following the Huskers game.
VFW 3606 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Family steak night; 7-10:30 p.m. Silver Wings Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat, $10; 9 p.m.- midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR) 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Lonliest Whale" (PG) 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre (Manley) — 7 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Escape to Margaritaville" at the Lied Center — 8 p.m.; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Comedy Cabaret with Chris Cope at TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"The Fantastiks" at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Mama Mia" at Beatrice Community Players (Beatrice) — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
