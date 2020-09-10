Calendar, 9-11 Friday

EVENTS
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, 4100 N. 84th St.
Friday fun run: Frontier Harley Davidson — 5:30 p.m. Free, 205 N.W. 40th St.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boombox Social: DJ Furashi — 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery: Killer Garage Band — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food available from Boom Eatery, outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards birthday party: Come Together Beatles Tribute Band — 5-8 p.m. Food and wine for purchase, free, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
LIVESTREAM
Lincoln Fire and Rescue: Patriot Day Ceremony virtual event — Tribute to the first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, broadcast live on LNKTV.
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon "Tune in to the Tallgrass" live auction via Zoom — Friday, items for bid including art, jewelry, crane-viewing experience and gift baskets; 6 p.m. Sunday, pre-made food for pickup. $75 donors get a hot or cold take-out meal from Venue restaurant at 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, and online access to the presentation. Donors pick up meals at the Venue on Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m. $40 donors view the online presentation only. Tickets: act.audubon.org/a/tune-tallgrass-register.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.;"The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
FRIDAY ART GALLERIES
Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Outside," 719 P St.
County-City Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — 10-5:30 p.m. Julie Childers, acrylic paint on canvass, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Spirit," by Meghan Stratman, paper collages; Brook Taylor, metal; Vonni Sparks, paintings, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring a variety of artists, enjoy three separate floors, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring Joe Cunningham, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. "Shortage," West Gallery; "Unfounded," Bri Murphy, East Gallery; "Wooed by Wood," print collection; "Step Up LNK," Wake Gallery; "Fresh Air," Community Gallery, 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Lori Thomas, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. "Person of Interest," 12th and R streets.
SAVE THE DATE
Art in the Garden — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Enter through northwest parking lot entrance, walk in one direction, through the garden and exit through the southeast exit, out of the garden. Social distancing of 6 feet is required. Hand sanitizer is available, masks are required, rain or shine, Sunken Gardens, 27th and D streets.
