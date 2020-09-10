Calendar, 9-11 Friday

EVENTS

Lincoln Fire and Rescue: Patriot Day Ceremony virtual event — Tribute to the first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, broadcast live on LNKTV.

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon "Tune in to the Tallgrass" live auction via Zoom — Friday, items for bid including art, jewelry, crane-viewing experience and gift baskets; 6 p.m. Sunday, pre-made food for pickup. $75 donors get a hot or cold take-out meal from Venue restaurant at 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, and online access to the presentation. Donors pick up meals at the Venue on Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m. $40 donors view the online presentation only. Tickets: act.audubon.org/a/tune-tallgrass-register.