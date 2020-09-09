 Skip to main content
Calendar, 9-10 Thursday
In-person events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru career fair — Gateway Mall, 2-6 p.m. Drive up and get a bag full of information about Lincoln companies that are hiring, northeast parking lot, 6100 O St.

Fallbrook farmer's market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, crafts, food and more, free, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmember tickets, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.

Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must reserve a time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.

Pickleball at the Railyard 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, social distancing and wear a mask, 350 Canopy St. 

Livestream 

A Trip to the Farm: Yoga, movement, and music online event — 10 a.m. Designed for kids age 5. Corn, cows and tractors abound during this 45-minute online presentation, all are welcome to view at: Liedcenter.org/event/trip-farm-yoga-movement-and-music.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Babyteeth (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m. Theross.org

Entertainment

Hub & Soul music series at Union Plaza  5:30 p.m. Lloyd McCarter  6:45 p.m. The Wildwoods Band; food and beverages available for purchase, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.

Livestream events

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com

Look at lunchtime Facebook live — Sheldon Museum of Art,  12:15-12:30 p.m. Discussion of “New York Night,” by Georgia O’Keeffe. Facebook.com/Sheldonmuseum.

Meetings

Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council — 7 a.m. Antelope Park enclosed shelter, 1650 Memorial Drive. 

Register

Get a jumpstart on writing your life story — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 21. Register: southeast.edu. Course: LLUX-1783-1783-CEFB.

