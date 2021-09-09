Calendar, 9-10 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Beatrice High School Class of 1971 50th High School Class Reunion at 402 Sports Bar — 5 p.m. Sept. 10, 2317 N. 6th St., Beatrice.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"Dementia Puzzle" event at Auld Pavilion — 1-4 p.m. 15 booths, resources to help families and caregivers, free, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about haunts in the downtown area. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strictly Business "Party in the Garden" fundraiser — 5:30 p.m. Benefiting Domesti-PUPS, food, drinks, live music, silent auction, 9200 Holdrege St. Facebook.com/events/247000060460435.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR) 5 and 7:30 p.m.; "The Lonliest Whale" (PG) 4:50 and 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre (Manley) — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
Comedy Cabaret with Chris Cope at TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m., $10; 9:30 p.m., $5, Friday-Saturday, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"Escape to Margaritaville" at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, $14.50-$79, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"The Fantastiks" at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $25, adults; $15, students, masks required, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Mamma Mia" at Beatrice Community Players (Beatrice) — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Register
Bites, Bikes & Bison fundraiser at Pioneers Park — 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Ride begins in Pioneers Park, 18 miles out-and-back route, $20 adults; free, 12 and under. Register: lnknaturecenter.org/bbb.
