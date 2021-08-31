Calendar: 9-1 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
E.N. Thompson Forum: "Global and Historical Moments of Reckoning" at Kimball Hall — 7 p.m. Panel discussion and season kickoff, free event, 1113 R St. Registration required at Liedcenter.org.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Foodie Fix food truck, 1126 N. 27th St.
Turn 'n Burn Barrel Race at Lancaster Event Center — 5:30-9 p.m. Pavilion 3, 4100 N. 84th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors; free for zoo members, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. DJ's Battle at the Box; 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. Farmers market, 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. McGovern String Band, free concert, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. AM FM Band, 330 S. 21st St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "South Park" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes. 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 P St.