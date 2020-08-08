Calendar, 8-9 Sunday

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lux "Art Safari" — Noon-5 p.m. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open skate at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.

Pas de Deux Spring Dance Recital: Karen McWilliams School of Dance at the Lied Center — 7 p.m. $23, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you. Fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.

"Yer Mom's Comedy Show": Back to School at James Arthur Vineyards — 2-4 p.m. $20, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.