Calendar, 8-9 Sunday

Events
"Young at Heart, The Greatest Generation" — Antelope Park Bandshell,7 p.m. Featuring music from years past, Bob Patton, solo vocalist; Bob Kreger, conductor. Free. Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Back to school free haircut and backpack event — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; 5 p.m. final haircut given, kids ages 5-15 get a free haircut and backpack filled with school supplies, College of Hair Design, 304 S. 11th St. Donations accepted at Oasis Barber shop locations: 4230 S. 33rd St. and 2709 O St.
Boombox Social brunch and live music — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Orion Walsh performs; breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Kinkaider Brewing Summer music series: Josh Powell — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lux "Art Safari" — Noon-5 p.m. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open skate at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.
Pas de Deux Spring Dance Recital: Karen McWilliams School of Dance at the Lied Center — 7 p.m. $23, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you. Fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
"Yer Mom's Comedy Show": Back to School at James Arthur Vineyards — 2-4 p.m. $20, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Livestream concert and movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
