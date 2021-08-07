Calendar, 8-8 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
First Sunday Dance — Beatrice Veteran's Club, 5-8 p.m. Catch-a-Ride Band, $10; coffee and rolls available for purchase, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice.
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival — See website for a complete list of locations and performances happening. Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.
Porch Art Palooza — 1-5 p.m. View art on porches in the historic Everett, Near South, and South Salt Creek neighborhoods. Porch Art Passports are available for pick up at Gomez Art Supply, Pepe's Bistro, Cultiva Coffee and Neveria Arcoiris, including route stops, a map and all the information you need to win a prize from a dozen local businesses. More information: Facebook.com/LincolnSouthDowntown.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — Antelope Park, 7 p.m. "Music for Cruising" and Classic Car show; Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone soloist, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Josh Hoyer, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson; 8 p.m. Country night: Dirty Boots and Kaylan Sahs, 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe Coffee Bar — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 P St.
White Elm Brewing — 5-7 p.m. Music bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Michael Harrison, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Nine Days" (R), 2:25 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; National Theatre: "Frankenstein" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Tutors needed for English Language learners and native speakers of English working on their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.