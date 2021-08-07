Calendar, 8-8 Sunday

Porch Art Palooza — 1-5 p.m. View art on porches in the historic Everett, Near South, and South Salt Creek neighborhoods. Porch Art Passports are available for pick up at Gomez Art Supply, Pepe's Bistro, Cultiva Coffee and Neveria Arcoiris, including route stops, a map and all the information you need to win a prize from a dozen local businesses. More information: Facebook.com/LincolnSouthDowntown.