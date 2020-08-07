Calendar, 8-8 Saturday

EVENTS
Hy-Vee Back to School Bash — 5-7 p.m. Happy D Klown, The String Beans Band, balloon artist; hot dogs, chips, and pop or water for $1, 6001 Village Drive.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Fitness Saturday at the Railyard — 9:30 a.m. High-intensity, interval training, bring your own towel and something to drink, 350 Canopy St.
Free community breakfast: Northeast United Church of Christ — 8-10 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, juice, 6200 Adams St. More details: 402-466-0696.
"Gawk, Downtown Window Walk" Tugboat Art Gallery multi-venue event — 6-9 p.m. View a variety of pandemic-inspired art in 15 business windows, free event, 116 N. 14th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on and nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Club opens; 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Lux Art Safari — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pas de Deux Spring Dance Recital: Karen McWilliams School of Dance — 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. $23, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Run Four the Pines: Lincoln Track Club/National Forest Service/Prairie Pines — 7 a.m.-3 p.m. No registration or designated start time, 4-mile course is marked for all runners and walkers, free, donations accepted, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/668753343945413.
Concerts
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Sandy Creek Pickers, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards: Birch & Killion — 6-9 p.m. No cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Rumology: Levi William — 7:30-9:30 p.m. 7301 S. 27th St.
LIVESTREAM
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Register
Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs — 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV.
