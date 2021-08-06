Calendar, 8-7 Saturday

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival — Saturday-Sunday. See website for a complete list of locations and performances: Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Ribfest at the Super Fair — Lancaster Event Center, 1-11 p.m.; fair open 8 a.m. to midnight. Barbecue, shaded tent seating, full bar and a beer garden. Music in the Attraction Zone including: 8:30 p.m. Pioneer Band. Free entry with paid $5 per vehicle, gate admission. See complete fair schedule: Superfair.org. 4100 N. 84th St.

Nearby

Family Fun Carnival at SAC Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Schedule: 10:15-11 a.m. Wildlife Encounters; Bounce house, face painting Carnival games, treats; $14 adults; $11 seniors; $12, active and retired military, with ID; $7, kids age 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 West Park Highway. Sacmuseum.org.