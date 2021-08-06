Calendar, 8-7 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"Corn Republic Parrot Head Club Beach Bash" fundraiser — 5 p.m. Live tropical-themed music with The Bamboozlers and Jimmy & The Parrots, benefiting People's City Mission and the Malone Center, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com/events/detail/beach-bash.
Five Years Wiser fundraiser — Dish Restaurant, 6-9 p.m. $75 per person, benefiting Food Fort for underresourced neighborhoods, 1100 O St. Reservations: Dishdowntown.com.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Historic "Olympic Games" at Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free event includes free admission to museum, must register, 131 Centennial Mall South. Register: history.nebraska.gov/events/historical-games-olympics.
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival — Saturday-Sunday. See website for a complete list of locations and performances: Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Ribfest at the Super Fair — Lancaster Event Center, 1-11 p.m.; fair open 8 a.m. to midnight. Barbecue, shaded tent seating, full bar and a beer garden. Music in the Attraction Zone including: 8:30 p.m. Pioneer Band. Free entry with paid $5 per vehicle, gate admission. See complete fair schedule: Superfair.org. 4100 N. 84th St.
Nearby
Family Fun Carnival at SAC Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Schedule: 10:15-11 a.m. Wildlife Encounters; Bounce house, face painting Carnival games, treats; $14 adults; $11 seniors; $12, active and retired military, with ID; $7, kids age 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 West Park Highway. Sacmuseum.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Public Figure, The Other Side of Now, The Said Mantics, Hardly, $5, 101 N. 14th St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing, 1339 O St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Powder Blue, 1418 O St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. JVA Reunion Show: Haven 21, Freakabout, Guilt Vacation, $15; $40 table of 2; $80 table of 4; $2 minor fee at door.
Cellar 426 (Ashland) — 6:30-9 p.m. Jules & Joe, $8, 1402 S. Ninth St., Ashland. Tickets: Facebook.com/cellar426winery.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Smokin' Otis Band, 104 N. 20th St.
Haymarket Iron Horse Park — 9-11 a.m. Dustin West, 235 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Tom & Wes, no cover; Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7:30-11:30 p.m. Night Riders, 500 W. Industrial Lake Road.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4747 Holdrege.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Exile on O St, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. G-REX, EZB, Wrekafekt, Mace, $15, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 10 p.m. Underground Drag Cult, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Southern Cross, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Pocket Change, $8; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Nine Days" (R), 2:25 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Tom Clark — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., $5-$10, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show — Cornhusker Marriott, 6-9 p.m. $51.95, 333 S. 13th St. Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes.
Russ Rivas Comedy and Dinner — Screamer's Family Cabaret & Restaurant, 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show. Tickets start at $35, 803 Q St. Reservations: screamersdining.com/store/events.
