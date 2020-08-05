Calendar, 8-6 Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Events: in-person and online

Art Safari: Lux Center for the Arts — Through Saturday. Noon-6 p.m. Drive or walk through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.

Family swim night: Ballard Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, 3901 N. 66th Street

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmembers, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pop-in storytime: Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. Museum has reopened, topic is elephants, masks required, designed for ages 3-5, all are welcome, 645 N. 14th St.