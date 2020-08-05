You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 8-6 Thursday
Calendar, 8-6 Thursday

Events: in-person and online

Art Safari: Lux Center for the Arts — Through Saturday. Noon-6 p.m. Drive or walk through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Family swim night: Ballard Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, 3901 N. 66th Street

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmembers, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Pop-in storytime: Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. Museum has reopened, topic is elephants, masks required, designed for ages 3-5, all are welcome, 645 N. 14th St. 

Tabitha online grief-support groups and online grief book club 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; Financial planning and decision-making session 2-3:30 p.m., one-day session; caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.

Meetings

HOMEPAC AND HBAL Board of Directors meetings — 10:15 am and 10:30 a.m., 6100 S. 58th St., Suite C. 

Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioners Hearing Room.

Register

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

