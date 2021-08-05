Calendar, 8-6 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival — Friday-Sunday. See website for a complete list of locations and performances happening. lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.
Movie and Wine Under the Stars "UP" at James Arthur Vineyards — 9:30 p.m. $15 per person, bring your own blankets and chairs, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Ribfest at the Super Fair — 1-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Lancaster Event Center. Barbecue from nationally recognized teams, shaded tent seating, full bar and a beer garden. Music in the Attraction Zone including: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Band; 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Band. Free entry with paid $5 per vehicle, gate admission. See complete fair schedule: Superfair.org. 4100 N. 84th St.
Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed free day celebration — Noon-6 p.m. Celebration for being named "Best attraction for car lovers," free admission, 599 Oak Creek Drive. Museumofamericanspeed.com.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Vaccination clinic at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Administering first and second doses, walk-in or call 402-441-8006 to make an appointment, 3131 O St.
Entertainment
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of unique vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "The County of Lancaster," featuring Anne Burkholder, Alan Smith, Tammy Schuett, Jasmine Greenwaldt, and Jordyn Brandt; also a virtual show is available, see website, 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Manifest" featuring Stephanie Wright, in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049 for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "The Art of Assemblage: Combining Artifacts & Antiquities," by Liz Shea-McCoy, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch — 5 p.m. Poetry reading and book signing with Matt Schur, author of "Cross-Sections"; 6 p.m. live music, Ingrid Griffin, singer-songwriter,
Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Studies in Pigments and Gray Scale," featuring Jennifer Nichols, oil paintings and charcoal drawings, 124 S. Ninth St.
Gallery 23 — 5 p.m.-midnight. Featuring Chris Johnson, mixed media, Parrish Studios, 1410 O St.
Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art: humankind's relationship to the land," 1155 Q St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. Eddie Dominguez Ceramic Solo Exhibition, first floor; American Regionalist artists including Dale Nichols, Thomas Hart Benton, Grant Wood and Bill Schenck, second floor; New work from Keith Jacobshagen, Neil Christensen, Dan Howard, Hal Holoun, Francisco Souto and Jenny Kruger, third floor, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50: Raising the Profile, Journey to Japan and New York Nexus," 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — 6-8 p.m. Featuring the work of Gallery members. 2634 N. 48th St., Suite 300.
Live Yes Studios — 6-8 p.m. New t-shirt designs; food from Pepe's Bistro. Live music, DJ Hair Brain, 1735 Q St.
Lux Center — Noon-8 p.m. "Dream Landing" by Linsey Day, mixed media paintings, East gallery. 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Cherie Miner and Curtis Adams, curators. Featuring Trish Earley, mixed media; Reagan Eubank, jewelry; Doug Hawco, Architectural corners; Lori Heine, watercolors; Ann Iverson, felted wool and Tammy Ward, textiles; 7 p.m. Livestream on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "People and Places." Featuring Rebecca Nelson, Sarah O'Brien, Paula Yoachim, Steve O'Hare, Teri Martens, Kevin Baker, Lib Marinich, Maryellen Fulton and Cole Shoemaker, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Pop-up art gallery at Craft Axe Throwing, featuring fine art with sharp objects, 1821 N St.
Tugboat Art Gallery — 7-10 p.m. "Fetish," featuring artwork by Larry Buller; also featuring artwork by Plack Blague 116 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Nine Days" (R), 5 p.m. 7:35 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Tom Clark at TADA Theatre — 7:30, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5-$10, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Russ Rivas Comedy and Dinner at Screamer's Family Cabaret & Restaurant — 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show, Friday-Saturday. Tickets start at $35. 803 Q St. Reservations: screamersdining.com/store/events.
Nearby Events
Czech Days in Wilber — Friday-Sunday. Highlights including: 7 p.m. Friday. Children's Parade. The parade route will go East down 3rd Street starting at School Street, ending at Main Street.; 8:30 p.m. Friday. Velvet Elvis at the Checkered Flag, 207 W. Third Street.; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Parades. The parade theme is "Honoring 127 Years of Service: Wilber Fire and Rescue.” Other activities including: Art Show, Talent Contest, Sand Volleyball Contest, Outdoor Theater, food vendors, beer garden and more. See complete list of scheduled activities: Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com/czech-days.
