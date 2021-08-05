Calendar, 8-6 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Movies

Theater

Nearby Events

Czech Days in Wilber — Friday-Sunday. Highlights including: 7 p.m. Friday. Children's Parade. The parade route will go East down 3rd Street starting at School Street, ending at Main Street.; 8:30 p.m. Friday. Velvet Elvis at the Checkered Flag, 207 W. Third Street.; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Parades. The parade theme is "Honoring 127 Years of Service: Wilber Fire and Rescue.” Other activities including: Art Show, Talent Contest, Sand Volleyball Contest, Outdoor Theater, food vendors, beer garden and more. See complete list of scheduled activities: Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com/czech-days.