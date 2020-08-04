Calendar, 8-5 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parking Lot Plays: "Mama Mia Reunion" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 6 p.m. 2500 S. 56th St.
Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
MEETINGS
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Antelope Park Bandshell: "Young at Heart," The Greatest Generation 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring music from years past; Bob Patton, vocalist; Bob Krueger, conductor, free, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
8-9:30 p.m. Friday. Featuring Paul Haar, saxophone; Andy Hall, bass; Andrew Wray, drums. Facebook.com/events/767469604022257.
Capitol View Winery: The Wildwoods — 6 p.m. Friday. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, outside seating, social distancing guidelines apply, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday, City Limit Band; 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sandy Creek Pickers, Saturday, $5 for both shows, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery — 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, local band, food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
James Arthur Vineyards comedy show, movie — 7 p.m. Friday, "Yer Mom's comedy show," $20; 9:30 p.m., "Talladega Nights," $15; 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Tim Budig Band, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Josh Powell — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Railyard Concert Series: "Back to the ’80s" with AM/FM Band — 8:30 p.m. Free concert, Friday. 350 Canopy St.
Rumology: Comedy open mic night — 7:30 p.m. signup; 8 p.m. show starts, Tuesdays, 7301 S. 27th St.; go over to the Storm Cellar for more comedy, 3233 S. 13th Street.
