 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 8-5 Thursday
0 Comments

Calendar, 8-5 Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Events

Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov

9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards; 10:30 a.m. Pitch, Belmont Center.

9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Foot clinic, must make an appointment; call 402-441-7506, Downtown Center. 

9:30 a.m. Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Center. 

9:30 a.m. Writer's workshop, Northeast Center. 

* 10 a.m. Games and cards, Bennet Center. 

* 11 a.m. Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church.

* 12:15 p.m. Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Center:

* 1 p.m. Aging Partners Health and Fitness presentation, Bennet Center. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Lincoln Crossroads Festival — 5:15 p.m. Folk From Here and There, live music, The Mill, 800 P St.; 7:30 p.m. "In Memoriam," $20, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Tickets: Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Ribfest at the Super Fair: Lancaster Event Center — 5-11 p.m. Barbecue from national teams, shaded tent seating, full bar and beer garden. Music: 7:30 p.m. 4 On The Floor Band; 9:30 p.m. Simplicated Band. Free entry with paid gate admission, $5 per vehicle to park, 4100 N. 84th St. Superfair.org. 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jaime Lane. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.  

Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars, 17th and Harrison streets. 

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 P St. . 

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Nearby

Czech Festival (Wilber) — 7-p.m. Legion bingo, all ages, Third and Wilson streets; 7:30-11:30 p.m., free street dance and beer garden, Hotel Wilber, 203 S. Wilson St., Wilber. See complete list of scheduled activities: Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com/czech-days.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News