Calendar, 8-5 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards; 10:30 a.m. Pitch, Belmont Center.
* 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Foot clinic, must make an appointment; call 402-441-7506, Downtown Center.
* 9:30 a.m. Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Center.
* 9:30 a.m. Writer's workshop, Northeast Center.
* 10 a.m. Games and cards, Bennet Center.
* 11 a.m. Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
* 1 p.m. Aging Partners Health and Fitness presentation, Bennet Center.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Lincoln Crossroads Festival — 5:15 p.m. Folk From Here and There, live music, The Mill, 800 P St.; 7:30 p.m. "In Memoriam," $20, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Tickets: Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Ribfest at the Super Fair: Lancaster Event Center — 5-11 p.m. Barbecue from national teams, shaded tent seating, full bar and beer garden. Music: 7:30 p.m. 4 On The Floor Band; 9:30 p.m. Simplicated Band. Free entry with paid gate admission, $5 per vehicle to park, 4100 N. 84th St. Superfair.org.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jaime Lane.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars, 17th and Harrison streets.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 P St. .
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Nearby
Czech Festival (Wilber) — 7-p.m. Legion bingo, all ages, Third and Wilson streets; 7:30-11:30 p.m., free street dance and beer garden, Hotel Wilber, 203 S. Wilson St., Wilber. See complete list of scheduled activities: Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com/czech-days.