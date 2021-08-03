Calendar: 8-4 Wednesday

Events
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Lincoln Crossroads Festival — 6:30 p.m. "We Will Not Be Silent," Mary Riepma Ross, 313 N. 13th St. Tickets: Theross.org; 9:30 p.m. "Scarecrow," with Wes Garlington, Kiechel Art Gallery, 1208 O St. Tickets: lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.
Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 5-11:30 p.m. $3 gate admission, cash only; $5 parking, cash only, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.
Vaccination clinic at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 4-6 p.m. Administering first and second doses, walk-in or call 402-441-8006 to make an appointment, 3131 O St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors; free for zoo members, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — Noon. Oasis Bluegrass Band, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Raw Nerve, 330 S. 21st St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 P St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 4:45 p.m.; "We Will Not Be Silent" (NR) 6:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.