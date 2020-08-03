You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 8-4 Tuesday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 8-4 Tuesday

Events

Comedy open-mic night — 7:30 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. show starts, Rumology, 7301 S. 27th St. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.

Lincoln Eagles Club dancing and music — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session: Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive. 

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St. 

Railyard rims — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St. 

Super Fair — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.

Livestream events 

Lunch and learn: "You Gotta Give Up and Try"— Noon. Free, Glenn Korff School of Music faculty Dr. Robert Woody and Russell Middle School music teacher Drew Firkins discuss the science behind music psychology and the key to beating isolation during a pandemic is a few songs per day. Liedcenter.org/event/lunch-and-learn.

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "Time Machine of Fun: World War II" 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10 will learn all about World War II, reading and craft. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center  Theross.org. 

Register

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News