Calendar, 8-4 Tuesday

Events
Comedy open-mic night — 7:30 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. show starts, Rumology, 7301 S. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Lincoln Eagles Club dancing and music — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session: Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Railyard rims — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St.
Super Fair — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
Livestream events
Lunch and learn: "You Gotta Give Up and Try"— Noon. Free, Glenn Korff School of Music faculty Dr. Robert Woody and Russell Middle School music teacher Drew Firkins discuss the science behind music psychology and the key to beating isolation during a pandemic is a few songs per day. Liedcenter.org/event/lunch-and-learn.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "Time Machine of Fun: World War II" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10 will learn all about World War II, reading and craft. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
