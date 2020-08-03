Calendar, 8-4 Tuesday

Lunch and learn: "You Gotta Give Up and Try"— Noon. Free, Glenn Korff School of Music faculty Dr. Robert Woody and Russell Middle School music teacher Drew Firkins discuss the science behind music psychology and the key to beating isolation during a pandemic is a few songs per day. Liedcenter.org/event/lunch-and-learn.

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "Time Machine of Fun: World War II" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10 will learn all about World War II, reading and craft. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

