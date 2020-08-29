Calendar, 8-30 Sunday

Events
"Stars and Stripes: Red, White and Blue Salute" — Antelope Park Bandshel, 7 p.m. Lincoln Municipal Band honors the nation's armed services, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Boombox Social: Brunch and Josh Hoyer Band — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Kinkaider Brewing summer music series: live band — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends to the Railyard, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 350 Canopy St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. Superhero day, wear your cape and superhero costume, $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Truth" (PG), 2:15 p.m. 4:45 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
