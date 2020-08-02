Calendar, 8-3 Monday

EVENTS
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parking Lot Plays: "Mama Mia Reunion" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 6 p.m. 2500 S. 56th St.
Super Fair: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
LIVESTREAMS
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Southeast Nebraska virtual property tax town hall — 6:30 p.m. Via Zoom, sign up: eventvesta.com/events/1987.
MEETINGS
City Council meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
REGISTER
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Women should prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
SAVE THE DATE
Back to school: Free haircut and backpack event — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 9; 5 p.m. final haircut given. Kids ages 5-15 get a free haircut and backpack filled with school supplies, College of Hair Design, 304 S. 11th St. Donations accepted at both Oasis Barber shop locations: 4230 S. 33rd St. and 2709 O St.
