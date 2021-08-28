Calendar, 8-29 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Sept. 5. Foodie Fix food truck, 1126 N. 27th St.
Make-A-Wish Charity Car show at Duncan Aviation — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Awards in 15 categories and raffles, $20 car registration, 3410 W. Mathis St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Family Bingo, 6800 P St.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Ro Hempel, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: live bands TBA, 6600 W. O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Jozalyn Sharp, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR), 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Together (R), 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — 2 p.m., $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head Over Heels" — 2 p.m. O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Register
Aging Partners Diabetes program at Gere Library — 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28. Series on "Living Well With Diabetes," must register, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: 402-441-7575.
