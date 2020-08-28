Calendar, 8-29 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Cars and Coffee — Speedway Motors Museum, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free if you bring your specialty car, 340 Victory Lane.
Drive-in Metallica concert — Lancaster Event Center, Saturday. 7-9 p.m. pre-party, Broken Skulls Band and Mistaken Band; 9:15 p.m. Metallica. Tickets: lancastereventcenter.org.
Dynasty Combat Sports — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m. 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Howlin' at the Moon — The Corky Canvas, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $25, wine, music and a painting, instructors will guide you. 3700 S. Ninth St. Register: corkycanvass.co
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on and nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pooches on the Patio — MoMo Pizzeria Ristorante, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Noon, fun run and walk starts; Pet and family-friendly games, food and drinks available for purchase, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy 145 acres of wildlife habitat, picnic in the arboretum, kids can play on the ninja course, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
ScooterLNK safety demonstration — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Public invited, one rider per scooter, must be 18, helmets are encouraged, free, Seventh Street, between Q and R streets.
Sweaty Saturdays in Tower Square — 9:30 am. Free community workouts, bring a towel and something to drink, 13th and P Streets.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Investigate Saturday: Exploring Earthlodges online event — Morrill Hall, 10 a.m. Speakers Nolan Johnson and Kelli Bacon, History Nebraska; also Rebecca Wiewel with the National Park Service Midwest Archeological Center. Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GdRqlNvlQ7evnnT0Oiamaw.
Yakov Smirnoff virtual event — Rococo Theatre, 8 p.m. $25, general admission; $50, VIP virtual meet and greet. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Truth" (PG), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble (PG), 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
James Arthur Vineyards: Vendor show and Tuna Fish Jones band — 2-7 p.m. Free, items for purchase; 6-9 p.m. Live music, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!