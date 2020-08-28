Calendar, 8-29 Saturday

Pooches on the Patio — MoMo Pizzeria Ristorante, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Noon, fun run and walk starts; Pet and family-friendly games, food and drinks available for purchase, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy 145 acres of wildlife habitat, picnic in the arboretum, kids can play on the ninja course, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.

ScooterLNK safety demonstration — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Public invited, one rider per scooter, must be 18, helmets are encouraged, free, Seventh Street, between Q and R streets.

Sweaty Saturdays in Tower Square — 9:30 am. Free community workouts, bring a towel and something to drink, 13th and P Streets.

LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Investigate Saturday: Exploring Earthlodges online event — Morrill Hall, 10 a.m. Speakers Nolan Johnson and Kelli Bacon, History Nebraska; also Rebecca Wiewel with the National Park Service Midwest Archeological Center. Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GdRqlNvlQ7evnnT0Oiamaw.

Yakov Smirnoff virtual event — Rococo Theatre, 8 p.m. $25, general admission; $50, VIP virtual meet and greet. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com.