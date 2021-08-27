Calendar, 8-28 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10-11:30 a.m. Bring items in good condition to give away, take items that you need, no need to bring items to take items home, 49th and Garland streets.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, 13th and P streets.
Kicks for Kids fun run or walk at James Arthur Vineyards — 8-11 a.m. 5K run, kids and adults, benefiting the purchase of shoes for 1,000 elementary students, $20-$35, 2001 West Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthursvineyards.com.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing, 1339 O St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mad Dog, The 20/20’s, Peachie, Big World, $7, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Beyond the City Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Wave, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Jubilee Bluegrass Gospel Band, 235 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor Vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Garage Band, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4747 Holdrege St.
Roc 'n Joe — 6-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads, 5025 Lindberg.
Screamers Dining & Cabaret — 10 p.m. Haylee Bice, $8 advance; $10 at the door, 803 Q St. Reservations: Screamersdining.com/store/events
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Nick Allen, $10; 8:30 p.m. Latin night: Jarana, food items for purchase, $10, 3233 P. St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.- midnight. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream event
"Ruby Slippers" book reading — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection; ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/861010201306478.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR) 3:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Together" (R) 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-$10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
