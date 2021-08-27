Calendar, 8-28 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10-11:30 a.m. Bring items in good condition to give away, take items that you need, no need to bring items to take items home, 49th and Garland streets.

"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, 13th and P streets.

Kicks for Kids fun run or walk at James Arthur Vineyards — 8-11 a.m. 5K run, kids and adults, benefiting the purchase of shoes for 1,000 elementary students, $20-$35, 2001 West Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthursvineyards.com.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment